Santa Rosa driver suspected of DUI, child endangerment after crashing into vehicle, home

A driver is accused of driving three times over the legal drinking limit and crashing into a home in Santa Rosa Saturday night, police said.

Santa Rosa police said they responded to a crash along Burbank Avenue, discovering that a truck had crashed into a home.

The driver crashed into another vehicle first, before crashing into the home and causing significant damage to the structure, police said. Police said a juvenile was inside the other vehicle.

Police said a chemical breath test of the driver showed a blood alcohol concentration of about 0.25%, which is more than three times the legal limit.

The suspect, 37‑year‑old Diocelina Palacio‑Soriano of Santa Rosa, was arrested on suspicion of DUI causing injury to a person other than the driver, driving with a blood alcohol concentration of 0.08% or higher and child endangerment.