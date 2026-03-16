Santa Rosa residents enjoying Spring Lake Park as temperatures near the 90s

In Santa Rosa, temperatures hit close to 90 degrees Monday afternoon.

So, with clear skies, a blazing sun, and water, Taira Saraco and her friend kicked off the day with a trip to the water for some paddleboarding.

"The first paddle of the season, enjoy the beautiful scenery, the cold water and the sunshine," said Saraco.

It was Sarah Sulivan's first time on a stand-up paddleboard at Spring Lake Park in Santa Rosa.

"I don't necessarily want to swim in the water, so hopefully I can stay on my feet," said Sullivan.

For students like Grayson Logan, who went fishing for bass with his dad, no complaints about the start of spring break and a heat wave.

"Not the worst for a fishing day," said Logan.

In downtown Santa Rosa, shady spots with a place to sit and rest were commodities. But it was a quiet day for many businesses.

For a Monday afternoon, 4th Street Deli Store owner Neal Mogannam says business was typical, but he does see sales rise and fall with extreme weather.

"If it gets too hot, it slows down a little bit. People don't want to get out of their air-conditioned offices," said Mogannam.

For those exercising and walking their dogs, taking regular water breaks was a must. Fire officials say there's no elevated fire danger today, but early heat like this can start drying vegetation sooner than usual.

"We could use the rain. So, God, if you're hearing us, we would like a little rain, but this is lovely for walking today, and Lola's very happy, and so are we," said Loretta Vanvevorgh.

For Taria and her friend, mid-80s in March was a nice little gift.

"I would say it's a little unusual, but I like the sun, and I like the heat, so I was pleasantly surprised to have the warmer weather," said Saraco.