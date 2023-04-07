Man with multiple warrants arrested after hours-long police standoff in Santa Rosa

SANTA ROSA -- Police in Santa Rosa on Wednesday arrested a man in connection with several outstanding warrants following an hours-long standoff.



Julio Hernandez, 27, of Santa Rosa, was arrested on outstanding warrants for two counts of domestic violence, hit-and-run with serious injuries, being a felon in possession of a firearm and felony evading arrest, according to the Santa Rosa Police Department.



On Wednesday, officers went to the 1100 block of Morgan Street to locate Hernandez and confirmed with a woman inside the residence that Hernandez was there and was possibly armed with a firearm, police said.



Additional officers, including SWAT officers and members of the department's Hostage Negotiation Team, responded to the location to negotiate with Hernandez.



After several hours, Hernandez surrendered to officers and was taken into custody without incident, police said.