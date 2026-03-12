Santa Rosa police officer shoots man during struggle

A Santa Rosa police officer shot a person during a struggle near the city's downtown area on Thursday, police said.

The incident happened on 10th Street between Washington and B streets. The Santa Rosa Police Department said an officer was dispatched to the area at about 11:16 a.m. for a report of a suspicious person.

After the officer made contact with the individual, the two began struggling, and the officer shot the person, according to police. The person was not identified, and police only described him as a white man.

There was no word on whether the man was armed at the time. Police said he was taken to a hospital with injuries that were life-threatening.

The department said there was no ongoing danger to the community, and that the shooting would be investigated by the Sonoma County Sheriff's Department and District Attorney's Office.

This a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.