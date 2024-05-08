Hit-and-run vehicle in Santa Rosa motorcycle crash identified; police seek public's help

Santa Rosa police released a photo of a vehicle wanted in connection to a hit-and-run that severely injured a motorcyclist.

The vehicle is a gray 2004-2008 four-door Ford F-150. Police said the truck has various distinctive characteristics.

Apparent stickers in the top driver-side corner of the windshield

Distinctive black rims

FX4 sticker on the bed of the truck

No front license plate

Rectangular fog lamps

Silver side steps

A vehicle suspected of being involved in a hit-and-run on April 30, 2024, that severely injured a motorcyclist in Santa Rosa. Santa Rosa Police Department

Police do not know the driver's age, gender or race, but the driver may have been wearing a black and white flannel-style top.

The hit-and-run happened on April 30, just before 3 p.m.. Police said a motorcyclist was traveling east on Hopper Avenue and had a green light. The driver of the truck was on westbound Hopper Avenue and turned left onto Airway Drive, crashing into the motorcyclist.

Police said the driver of the truck then left the scene, leaving the motorcyclist and not reporting the crash to 911.

First responders arrived at the scene and found the motorcyclist unresponsive on the roadway. They were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 707-543-8541 and cite case# 24-5127.