Santa Rosa police arrest man days after he allegedly waved guns at sheriff's helicopter

SANTA ROSA — A Santa Rosa resident was arrested Monday for allegedly pointing his firearms at a Sonoma County sheriff's helicopter two days earlier, police said.

Rodolfo Cervantes, 54, was apprehended in the 600 block of Santa Rosa Avenue following an investigation by the Santa Rosa Police Department Violent Crimes Investigations Team over a report of a possible disturbance in the 500 block of Courtyard Circle on Saturday evening, according to Santa Rosa police.

Police said they received a call regarding an intoxicated person causing a disturbance and gathering several firearms in the area, prompting the dispatch of their personnel and the Sonoma County Sheriff's Office Henry-1 helicopter crew.

While hovering above the target residence, the helicopter crew saw the man go out and aim a rifle and a handgun at them, although he did not fire the weapons, police said.

As nothing violent happened afterward, with the man going back inside his house, authorities decided not to escalate the situation and ended up arresting Cervantes on Monday.

Police said a subsequent search of his residence resulted in the confiscation of three handguns, three rifles, one shotgun and over 100 rounds of different ammunition. Cervantes had licenses to own the firearms.

He was booked into the Sonoma County Main Adult Facility on suspicion of brandishing of a firearm in the presence of a peace officer, police said.