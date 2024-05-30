Watch CBS News
Santa Rosa police ask for help in identifying woman found wandering

Police in Santa Rosa are hoping the public may help them identify an elderly woman who was found wandering disoriented on Thursday afternoon. 

Just after 1 p.m., officers were sent to the 2800 block of Dutton Meadow to check on the welfare of an elderly woman who was seen wandering nearby. Residents did not recognize her and were concerned for her safety, police said.

Upon making contact with the woman, she seemed disoriented and was unable to give her name or where she lived. She was taken to a hospital to get checked. 

As of Thursday afternoon, neither the hospital nor police have been able to identify her. The public is asked to reach out to police if they recognize her, in hopes of reuniting her with her caregivers or family.

She is an Asian woman in her 70s who was found wearing a yellow long-sleeve top, black pants, slippers and a brown hat.
Anyone who may know the identity of the woman is encouraged to contact Santa Rosa police at (707) 528-5222.  

