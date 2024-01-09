Santa Rosa police arrest man in connection to machete attack

An unhoused man in Santa Rosa has been arrested on suspicion of stabbing a stranger in the head with a machete, police said Tuesday.

On Monday at about 12:31 a.m., a 34-year-old man was sitting on a bench in the 2700 block of Santa Rosa Avenue when he engaged in a verbal argument with the suspect, who was walking down the street.

The suspect then allegedly hit the man in the head with a machete and then fled. Officers arrived to find the victim alone in a parking lot, suffering from a stab wound. He was taken to the hospital, treated and released, according to police.

Detectives have identified the suspect as Lucas Coleman, 20.

On Tuesday, detectives located Coleman walking on Santa Rosa Avenue near East Robles Avenue at around 1:30 p.m. He was arrested and officers said they also located the machete in the area.

Coleman was booked into the county jail on suspicion of attempted murder. He also had an outstanding bench warrant for a misdemeanor.

Detectives would like to speak to anyone else who may have witnessed the attack. To do so, use the tip line at www.society.org/CrimeTips.