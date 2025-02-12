Pedestrian struck, killed by vehicle in Santa Rosa

A vehicle struck and killed someone walking in a street in Santa Rosa on Tuesday evening, according to police.

Officers responded shortly before 7 p.m. to a report of a collision involving a vehicle and pedestrian in the 1100 block of Hopper Avenue. The pedestrian was taken to a hospital and was later pronounced dead, Santa Rosa police said.

Investigators determined that the pedestrian was crossing Hopper Avenue outside of a crosswalk while wearing dark clothing when the collision occurred involving an eastbound maroon Chevrolet SUV. The Chevy driver stopped and called 911 and cooperated with police, who do not suspect impairment or speed to be factors in the collision.

The name of the pedestrian who died is not yet being released.

While officers were out at the scene of the fatal collision, two people were arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, including one who hit a patrol car with their vehicle on Hopper Avenue, according to police.

Anyone with information about the fatal collision is asked to contact Officer Brenden Sawyer at brendensawyer@srcity.org.

