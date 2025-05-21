Watch CBS News
Crime

Santa Rosa officer attacked while towing vehicle with expired registration

By
Jose Fabian
Web Producer, CBS Bay Area
Jose Fabian is a web producer for CBS Bay Area where he reports on local crime, politics and breaking news. He studied political science and journalism at Sacramento State and was born and raised in Northern California.
Read Full Bio
Jose Fabian

/ CBS San Francisco

PIX Now evening edition 5-21-25
PIX Now evening edition 5-21-25 04:02

A Santa Rosa police officer was attacked while towing a vehicle with an expired registration on Tuesday, police said.

Santa Rosa Police said the officer was working with the vehicle owner for several weeks after finding a vehicle with its registration expired for over six years.

When the officer learned the vehicle was still not registered, he began the towing process around 4 p.m. on the 1900 block of Santa Rosa Avenue, police said.

Police said that a man, not involved in the situation, "aggressively" approached the officer during the towing process, yelled profanities and said that the vehicle would not be towed.

The man allegedly struck the officer's face and then punched him several times. Police said the officer pushed the man to the ground and detained him after a brief struggle.

Police identified the suspect as 68-year-old Michael Prater of Santa Rosa. He was booked into the Sonoma County Jail on suspicion of threatening an executive officer and battery on a peace officer.

The officer had minor injuries. 

Jose Fabian

Jose Fabian is a web producer for CBS Bay Area where he reports on local crime, politics and breaking news. He studied political science and journalism at Sacramento State and was born and raised in Northern California.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.