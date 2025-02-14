Suspect sought in sexual assault of teen girl at Santa Rosa movie theater

Police in Santa Rosa announced Thursday that they are searching for a man suspected of sexually assaulting a teenage girl at a movie theater last year.

Officers said the assault took place at the Roxy Stadium 14 movie theater on Santa Rosa Avenue in downtown over the summer. Police said the incident was not reported for several months due to the traumatizing nature of the event.

Police said the victim had been watching a movie at the theater in the afternoon. When she went alone to use the restroom, she noticed a man in the same theater following her toward the lobby.

According to officers, the suspect pulled the victim to the ground in a hallway and assaulted her.

Detectives with the department's Domestic Violence Sexual Assault Team worked with theater management to locate evidence connected to the incident but there is not enough information to identify the suspect.

The victim was interviewed by the team and worked with a sketch artist to provide a suspect sketch.

Sketch of man suspected in a sexual assault at the Roxy Stadium 14 movie theater in Santa Rosa in the summer of 2024. Santa Rosa Police Department

She described the suspect as a short, Hispanic male with an "Edgar" or bowl cut hairstyle. The suspect was also wearing a gold chain and footwear similar to "Air Force One" shoes.

Police said Thursday that there have been no additional reports of sexual assault at the theater.

A $2,500 reward from the Sonoma County Alliance Community Engagement and Safety Rewards Fund is being offered in the case.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to contact the DVSA tip line at 707-543-4040 or by visiting srcity.org/CrimeTips.