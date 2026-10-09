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Missing Santa Rosa girl traveling with 19-year-old and believed to be at-risk, police say

By
Tim Fang
Digital News Producer, CBS Bay Area
Tim Fang is a digital producer at CBS Bay Area. A Bay Area native, Tim has been a part of the CBS Bay Area newsroom for more than two decades and joined the digital staff in 2006.
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Tim Fang

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Authorities in the North Bay are searching for a teenage girl and a 19-year-old man who both went missing earlier this month, saying they are traveling together and may be at-risk.

According to the Santa Rosa Police Department, 13-year-old Deanna Mendoza Pfoutz had been reported missing on Oct. 1. Jaden Wilson, 19, was last seen by family on Oct. 2 and was reported missing on Monday.

Police believe the two were traveling together. The pair were reportedly spotted on Sunday and in Santa Rosa on Monday.

In a statement Thursday, police said there is "no indication" that either Pfoutz or Wilson is a victim of a crime but noted that Wilson has a medical condition that requires treatment. Police did not reveal Wilson's condition.

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(L-R) Deanna Mendoza Pfoutz, 13, and Jaden Wilson, 19, who were reported missing  to Santa Rosa Police in October 2026. Santa Rosa Police Department

Pfoutz is described as standing 4'11" tall, weighing about 120 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt, black pajama pants, black shoes and carrying a black backpack.

Wilson is described as standing 5'4" tall, weighing about 120 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt and black pants.

Anyone who sees Pfoutz or Wilson is asked to contact their local law enforcement agency or the Santa Rosa Police Department's non-emergency dispatch center at 707-543-3595 if they are found within Santa Rosa city limits.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the department's Domestic Violence Sexual Assault Team, which is responsible for investigating missing juvenile cases, at 707-543-3595.

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