Santa Rosa man suspected of slashing tires on 18 cars in downtown area

Santa Rosa Police said over a dozen cars in the downtown area had their tires slashed Wednesday morning.

A suspect was arrested in connection to the vandalism, police said. Santa Rosa Police identified him as 49-year-old Thomas Wheat.

Around 8:30 a.m., police said they got a call about a man with a knife slashing tires near A and 8th streets. Officers were given a description saying that he was a white man, wearing a light brown sweater and black pants.

Police said officers quickly arrived in the area and found someone matching the description, and he was detained without incident.

Officers found two box cutters during the arrest, police said.

According to police, there were 18 vehicles that had their tires slashed. The vehicles were found on A Street, 7th Street and Morgan Street. Many of the vehicles had multiple tires slashed, police said.

The owners of the vehicle were notified by officers in person or were notified through case information cards left on windshields, police said.

Wheat was booked into the Sonoma County Jail on suspicion of felony vandalism, police said.