Santa Rosa man accused of firearms trafficking, manufacturing ghost guns

Authorities have arrested a Santa Rosa man on suspicion of firearm trafficking after an extended investigation involving U.S. Postal Inspectors and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, police said.

In late April, police in Santa Rosa were alerted to a suspect who had allegedly tried to import a firearm precursor part from China and was intercepted at U.S. Customs and Border Protection and turned over to investigators.

On Tuesday, Santa Rosa police detectives with agents from Homeland Security and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service served a search warrant in the 500 block of El Capitan Way in Santa Rosa.

The resident, Bon Kim, was allegedly found to have several 3D printers and spools of filament; drill presses and manufacturing tools; jigs, and "numerous" privately manufactured firearms, also known as ghost guns. Investigators allege that they found extensive evidence of firearms trafficking and manufacturing.

Firearms that police said were seized from a Santa Rosa home on May 28, 2024. Santa Rosa Police Department

Kim, a convicted felon, allegedly had a total of 19 firearms, two of which are considered to be short-barreled assault weapons under California law. He also allegedly had high-capacity magazines and ammunition. As a felon he is barred from being in possession of firearms and/or ammunition.

Police also allege they found methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and two expandable batons.

Kim was booked into the Sonoma County Main Adult Detention Facility on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition, as well as manufacturing and possessing an assault weapon, possession of a short-barreled rifle, importing a handgun into California, possession of an expandable baton, four counts of possessing privately manufactured firearms with no serial numbers, and possession of meth and paraphernalia.