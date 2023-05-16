House fire displaces 2, sends smoke across Santa Rosa
SANTA ROSA -- Santa Rosa firefighters were working to put out a house fire that destroyed a garage, displaced two people, and sent smoke drifting across northern Santa Rosa Tuesday afternoon.
The Santa Rosa Fire Department shared a video of firefighters attacking the flames at the home on Fenwick Dr.
Fire officials said units were dispatched at 1:36 p.m. They are still investigating the cause of the blaze but said they believe it started as a battery fire in the garage.
Both residents were able to get out of the house uninjured.
The home has been red-tagged, so the residents will need to find another place to stay.
This is a breaking news story. Additional information will be provided as authorities give updates.
