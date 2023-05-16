House fire displaces 2, sends smoke across Santa Rosa

SANTA ROSA -- Santa Rosa firefighters were working to put out a house fire that destroyed a garage, displaced two people, and sent smoke drifting across northern Santa Rosa Tuesday afternoon.

The Santa Rosa Fire Department shared a video of firefighters attacking the flames at the home on Fenwick Dr.

Santa Rosa Fire at scene of a working structure fire on Fenwick Dr. Fire contained to a single home and dispatched at 1:36 PM. Portion of home was well involved w/ fire & smoke impacted northern Santa Rosa. 5 engines, ladder truck, battalion chief & fire investigator assigned. pic.twitter.com/BOe7XLR3e1 — Santa Rosa Fire Department (@SantaRosaFire) May 16, 2023

Fire officials said units were dispatched at 1:36 p.m. They are still investigating the cause of the blaze but said they believe it started as a battery fire in the garage.

Both residents were able to get out of the house uninjured.

The home has been red-tagged, so the residents will need to find another place to stay.

This is a breaking news story. Additional information will be provided as authorities give updates.