Santa Rosa man arrested in August gang-related shooting

A Santa Rosa man was arrested Wednesday on multiple charges, including attempted murder, in connection with a shooting over the summer that police said was gang-related.

On the night of Aug. 13, the victim was driving eastbound on Sunset Avenue when a suspect fired at least two rounds through his partially open driver's side window. Police said one round struck the victim's face.

Following the shooting, the victim pulled over and let his passenger drive him to the hospital, where he received treatment.

A preliminary investigation determined the shooting was gang-motivated. In the following weeks, police were able to identify a suspect and obtain arrest and search warrants.

Around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, detectives located the suspect and conducted surveillance. The suspect, identified as 18-year-old Juan Carlos Cruz of Santa Rosa, contacted at his workplace in Windsor and was taken into custody.

While he was arrested, police said they located a loaded handgun that was concealed in a satchel. It was not known if the weapon was the same firearm used in the shooting.

Warrants were also served at two Santa Rosa residences associated with Cruz. Police said they located ammunition at one of the residences.

Cruz was booked into the Sonoma County Jail on suspicion of attempted murder, assault with a firearm, carrying a firearm with intent to commit a felony, carrying a concealed firearm, along with a gang enhancement.

According to jail records, Cruz is scheduled to appear in court on Friday.