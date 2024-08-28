Crash into power pole in Santa Rosa sparks brush fire; driver arrested for suspected DUI

A woman who hit a power pole with her car on Monday afternoon in Santa Rosa which caused a brush fire was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, according to police.

At about 3 p.m., both police and fire crews were sent to Bellevue Avenue, just west of Moorland Avenue, after a Chevrolet Malibu collided with a PG&E power pole. The impact of the crash caused the power pole to fall, which led to live power lines igniting a small brush fire. PG&E de-energized the lines and fire personnel put out the fire before any structures were affected.

Scene of suspected DUI crash on Bellevue Avenue near Moorland Avenue in Santa Rosa, August 27, 2024. Santa Rosa Police Department



Police allege that the driver of the car, Alyssa Metzger, 22, of Santa Rosa, originally provided them with a false name and birth date.

The officer also allegedly discovered the original identifying information Metzger provided was that of a real person, who could have potentially been liable for the criminal act, police said.

Suspecting alcohol impairment, Metzger was given field sobriety tests and police believe that she was driving under the influence of alcohol. While attempting to detain Metzger in handcuffs, police allege she continually struggled with the officer, trying to pull away.

Metzger was arrested and booked into Sonoma County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence, felony impersonation, and resisting arrest. As of Tuesday night, Metzger was being held on $50,000 bail.

The intersection was closed until approximately midnight as PG&E repaired the damaged power pole and lines.