Child crossing street in Santa Rosa hit by car

A 9-year-old boy crossing a Santa Rosa street on Tuesday night was struck by a passing vehicle, leaving him with significant injuries, aurhorities said.

The Santa Rosa Police Department said in a press release that dispatchers received multiple 911 calls at about 8:28 p.m. reporting a vehicle hitting a child on Yulupa Avenue just south of Sonoma Avenue on the city's east side. The child was hit by a white Ford Mustang that was heading south on Yulupa Avenue, police said.

The boy was taken to a trauma center by ambulance; police did not disclose the extent of his significant injuries.

The driver of the Mustang stayed at the scene and cooperated with Investigators, police said.

Investigators believe the child was in a marked crosswalk when he was struck and they were looking into whether the crosswalk lights were activated, according to police. Alcohol and drugs were not believed to be a factor in the collision, but investigators were dworking to determine the vehicle's speed at the time of the collision.

Police asked anyone who witnessed the collision or has information about it to contact the department.