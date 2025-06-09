Bicyclist severely injured in collision with pickup truck in Santa Rosa

A bicyclist was severely hurt after getting hit by a pickup truck in Santa Rosa Monday morning, authorities said.

The collision happened at about 8:10 a.m. near the intersection of Sebastopol Road and Laurel Grove Circle in the southwestern part of the city. The Santa Rosa Police Department said in a social media post that dispatchers received a 911 call about the crash.

Officers and other first responders arrived to find a woman down and needing immediate medical attention. She was taken to a trauma center for injuries that were described as life-threatening.

The driver of the vehicle that hit the bicyclist, a gold Ford pickup truck, remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation. Police said the driver did not display any symptoms of being under the influence of drugs or alcohol, and that speed did not appear to be a factor in the collision.

Based on the driver's statements and those of a witness, police said the bicyclist entered a crosswalk at the intersection when she was struck, riding from the north side of Sebastopol Road to the south side. The pickup truck was headed west on Sebastopol Road at the time of the collision.

The injured bicyclist is a 55-year-old Santa Rosa resident, while the driver of the pickup is a 59-year-old resident of Cloverdale.

Westbound lanes of Sebastopol Road near the Laurel Grove Circle intersection were closed for several hours during the investigation.

Anyone with information about the collision was encouraged to contact Officer J. Meteyer at jmeteyer@srcity.org