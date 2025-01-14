Coroner identifies 4 family members found fatally shot in Santa Rosa home

Authorities have identified four people who were found dead in a Santa Rosa mobile home last week as a once married couple and their adult children.

Santa Rosa police announced Tuesday that the Sonoma County coroner has identified the deceased as 67-year-old Clive Guth, 67-year-old Donna Guth, their 33-year-old daughter Raena Guth and 28-year-old son Cameron Guth. Police said Clive and Donna Guth were formerly married, but did not elaborate further.

All four were found dead Wednesday afternoon while officers performed a welfare check at a home on the 200 block of Monarch Court, in the Valle Vista community. Police were called to the home after a boyfriend of one of the occupants said he had not heard from his partner after a couple of days.

When officers arrived, they forced their way in through a window. All four people were found in different areas of the house, all suffering significant gunshot wounds.

A handgun was found near one of the deceased, police said.

Neighbor Geri Tapparo, who moved to the senior mobile home community last July, was surprised to learn of the crime.

"It's just a shock," she told CBS News Bay Area following the incident. "So quiet out here."

While Tapparo said it's an extremely safe neighborhood, it's not the first time she's seen police respond to her neighbor's house.

"They've been there a couple of times," Tapparo said. "Cause you can see right out of our kitchen window and not with lights going on or anything, but they just pulled up and went in to speak."

Police said Tuesday that the motive, circumstances and cause of death remain under investigation by the department's Violent Crimes Investigation (VCI) Team.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the VCI tipline at 707-543-3950, referencing case number 25-324.