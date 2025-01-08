Watch CBS News
Santa Rosa police find 4 dead during welfare check

By Jose Fabian

Santa Rosa police found four people dead Wednesday afternoon during a welfare check.

Officers went to the home on the 200 block of Monarch Court just after 3 p.m. to respond to a welfare check.

Police entered the home and said four bodies were found in the home. Their deaths are being investigated as homicides

Police said their cause of death, age, gender and their relationship to each other can not yet be confirmed.

The welfare check was called because the residents of the home had not been seen in several days. Police said they do not believe there is any threat to public safety. 

