Santa Rosa teen accused of threatening students, possessing knife on campus

SANTA ROSA – A Santa Rosa high school sheltered in place on Thursday while police investigated reports of a student brandishing a knife on campus.

Officers were dispatched about 11:50 a.m. to Piner High School at 1700 Fulton Road, where they were told a 15-year-old student allegedly threatened several other students with a knife during an argument in the campus library.

The teen left the campus afterward and the school initiated a shelter in place while police investigated.

When the student returned to the school a short time later, he was contacted by police and school staff. The investigation determined that he allegedly had a knife that had been confiscated earlier in the week, but another knife wasn't found on Thursday, police said.

"Several of the other student witnesses did not actually see a knife, but believed he may have had one in pocket of his sweatshirt," police said in a news release. "The other students said they thought they saw something "black or silver" in the teen's pocket. The students feared he was going to come after them with it."

The 15-year-old was arrested on suspicion of possession of a weapon on a school campus, in connection with the incident from earlier in the week.

He was issued a juvenile citation and released to his parents.

The shelter-in-place at Piner High was lifted after the suspect was detained.