Watch CBS News
Crime

Santa Cruz woman arrested as suspect in death of her 1-year-old child

By Jose Fabian

/ CBS San Francisco

PIX Now afternoon edition 7-31-24
PIX Now afternoon edition 7-31-24 09:08

Santa Cruz police said a 38-year-old woman was arrested as a suspect in the death of her 1-year-old child.

Police said officers were called to the Dominican Hospital after a woman brought in her deceased child to the medical center.

She was identified as 38-year-old Korisa Woll.

According to investigators, the child is believed to have died at a River Street home while Woll was taking care of her.

The coroner has yet to release the results of the autopsy, but police said Woll was booked into the Santa Cruz County Jail on suspicion of felony child abuse. 

Jose Fabian

Jose Fabian is a web producer for CBS Bay Area where he reports on local crime, politics and breaking news. He studied political science and journalism at Sacramento State and was born and raised in Northern California.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.