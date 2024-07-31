Santa Cruz woman arrested as suspect in death of her 1-year-old child

Santa Cruz police said a 38-year-old woman was arrested as a suspect in the death of her 1-year-old child.

Police said officers were called to the Dominican Hospital after a woman brought in her deceased child to the medical center.

She was identified as 38-year-old Korisa Woll.

According to investigators, the child is believed to have died at a River Street home while Woll was taking care of her.

The coroner has yet to release the results of the autopsy, but police said Woll was booked into the Santa Cruz County Jail on suspicion of felony child abuse.