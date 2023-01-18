Santa Cruz nonprofit raising money to repair Seacliff state beach

SANTA CRUZ (CBS SF/BCN) – A local nonprofit this week started a recovery fund for Seacliff State Beach, an iconic stretch in Santa Cruz County, to help the area after a series of storms wrecked it.

Friends of Santa Cruz State Parks, a nonprofit that partners with California State Parks to help maintain parks in Santa Cruz County, launched the "Seacliff State Beach Recovery Fund" to assist with long-term recovery efforts.

Known for its winding staircase and a cement ship at the end of the beach's fishing pier, Seacliff suffered extensive damage earlier this month when enormous swells pummeled the beach during a heavy winter storm.

Friends of Santa Cruz State Parks said in a statement that "critical" infrastructure and visitor amenities suffered "immense" damage.

Half of the pier that once stretched out to the iconic cement ship has fallen into the ocean. The remainder of the pier is splintered, teetering above piles of debris that were pushed ashore by violent swells, according to the nonprofit.

In picnic areas, shade structures have collapsed, chunks of concrete eroded away and doors to some of the bathrooms have been shredded.

The popular Seacliff State Beach campground has been closed through February because of storm damage.

The nonprofit said that the seawall that was in front of the seawall was destroyed and estimates that it would cost over $30 million to rebuild the pier and the seawall.

More damage could be assessed over the coming weeks and months as crews work on cleaning up and rebuilding infrastructure.

"Though it is painful to consider the devastation to this park, the experience provides an opportunity to be strategic about rebuilding and ensuring resilience in the era of climate change and its impacts on Seacliff State Beach," Friends of Santa Cruz State Parks said in a statement.

People can visit www.thatsmypark.org to make a donation and find other ways to support state parks in Santa Cruz County.