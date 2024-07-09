Santa Cruz health officials report possible measles exposure

Santa Cruz County public health officials said Monday someone with measles was in Santa Cruz last week.

County officials said the person dined Wednesday at Taqueria Los Pericos, located at 139 Water St. in Santa Cruz.

The public health department said unvaccinated people, or those with unknown vaccination status, who were at Taqueria Los Pericos between 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. Wednesday are especially at risk of developing measles seven to 21 days after being exposed.

Health officials said anyone who thinks they were exposed should review their immunization and medical records to determine if they are protected against measles.

People who have not had measles or who haven't been vaccinated against measles may not be protected from the measles virus. These people should talk with a health care provider about receiving measles, mumps and rubella immunizations.

They should especially contact their health care provider if they are pregnant, have an infant, or have a weakened immune system regardless of vaccination history. Health officials said people should not go to their provider in-person or go to the emergency department for potential exposure.

These people should monitor themselves for illness such as fever and/or an unexplained rash from seven days to 21 days after their exposure. If symptoms develop, stay at home and call a health care provider immediately. If someone becomes ill enough that they need to seek medical attention in person, they should wear a mask and inform the registration staff that they have had a measles exposure so that appropriate isolation can occur in the health care setting.

Santa Cruz County public health officials said measles is a highly contagious viral illness. Measles typically begins with a mild to moderate fever accompanied by cough, runny nose, and red/watery eyes. Some cases also report diarrhea, nausea and vomiting.

Two to three days later, there is generally a fever and a red, blotchy rash appears, usually first on the face. This rash rapidly spreads downward to the chest and back and finally to the thighs and feet. The rash fades after about a week.

Measles is spread through the respiratory route and can live in the air for up to an hour in the airspace where an infectious person has coughed or sneezed. Other people can become infected by breathing the contaminated air.