Santa Clara police seek to identify woman killed in pedestrian accident

Authorities are hoping someone will come forward to help identify a woman who died after she was hit by a car while crossing a Santa Clara street early Sunday.

The woman was walking westbound on Monroe Street in the crosswalk about 1:30 a.m. when she was hit by a Honda sports utility vehicle headed north on the Lawrence Expressway, according to Santa Clara police.

The woman died at the scene. She is described as white or Hispanic, between 25 to 35 years old, with a medium build and height, brown hair, blue eyes and several tattoos.

The driver of the Honda stayed at the scene and cooperated with police.

The cause of the collision is under investigation, but drugs and alcohol did not appear to be a factor, according to Santa Clara police Lt. Cuong Phan.

Anyone who knows the woman who died, or who witnessed the collision, is asked to call Traffic Investigator Scott Wilson at (408) 615-4764.

Anonymous information can be shared by calling the Anonymous Tip Line at (408) 615-4TIP (4847).