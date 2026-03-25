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Santa Clara police ask for help investigating after body found in San Tomas Aquino Creek

By
Jose Fabian
Web Producer, CBS Bay Area
Jose Fabian is a web producer for CBS Bay Area where he reports on local crime, politics and breaking news. He studied political science and journalism at Sacramento State and was born and raised in Northern California.
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Jose Fabian

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Santa Clara police asked the public for help Wednesday in investigating the death of a man who was found back in February.

The investigation began on Feb. 14 when police found a body face down in San Tomas Aquino Creek, south of Tasman Drive, after being called to the area. He was later identified as Thomas Simpkins by the Santa Clara County Office of the Medical Examiner.

A man wearing a black short sleeve shirt raising his left hand which is covered with tattoos
Santa Clara police said Thomas Simpkins was last seen on Feb. 8. Santa Clara Police Department

Police said investigators learned that Simpkins had last been seen on Feb. 8, around 9:30 p.m., near Pruneridge Avenue and Lawrence Expressway. Detectives, police say, believe he walked away from the area and was last near Homestead Road and Los Olivos Drive at 1 a.m., Feb. 9.

Investigators are asking residents in the area of Homestead Road and Los Olivos Drive to check their surveillance cameras around 1 a.m. to see if they captured someone matching the description or clothing worn by Simpkins.

Simpkins was last seen wearing a black short-sleeve shirt, blue jeans, and basketball shoes that are red, white and black. 

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