Suspect in deadly Santa Clara shooting, fire was victim's estranged brother, police say

Police in Santa Clara released additional details in connection with a deadly shooting and house fire last week, saying the suspect shot his estranged brother before setting the fire.

"This incident resulted in a terrible loss of life and has deeply effected a family, a neighborhood and our broader community," Police Chief Cory Morgan said at a briefing Thursday afternoon, nearly a week after the May 8 incident.

Morgan said officers were called to Enright Avenue at 12:24 p.m., following reports of numerous gunshots and an armed man near homes. Officers arrived about three minutes later, finding a man with multiple gunshot wounds outside his home.

The officers performed life-saving measures on the man as gunfire continued. Around the same time, officers noticed heavy smoke and fire in a neighboring home.

Officers began evacuating homes, while firefighters were working in what Morgan described as "extremely dangerous and uncertain conditions." Armored rescue vehicles, along with drones, tactical personnel and mutual aid personnel were brought to the scene to evacuate residents and protect firefighters.

Scene of house fire following a deadly shooting on Enright Avenue in Santa Clara, May 8, 2026. CBS

Despite life-saving measures, the victim, identified as 52-year-old Mark Heflin, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers soon learned the victim's brother, identified as 49-year-old Matthew Heflin of Bloomington, Indiana, had rented the neighboring home, which was listed as a short-term rental. Police said the brothers had been estranged for about three years.

An investigation determined that Matthew Heflin traveled more than 2,000 miles in a rental vehicle carrying firearms and ammunition. Morgan arrived in the San Jose area around April 14 and did not tell others about his whereabouts.

Matthew Heflin began staying at the rental home, directly adjacent to his brother's, about three days before the incident.

"Family members were not aware the suspect was staying next door at any point," Morgan said.

The victim had been taking items from his car when he was approached by his brother, who was concealing a gun in a paper bag. After a brief verbal exchange, police said the suspect opened fire.

Officers recovered 12 spent casings from the scene.

After the shooting, the suspect retreated into the rental home and fired additional shots. Once inside the home, the suspect set a fire in the rear of the home.

On Friday evening, as the home was still burning, the department's Special Response Team located a body in the home. After the building was determined safe, the body was recovered and the scene was processed.

Morgan said the suspect's passport, along with four pistols, ammunition, manufactured fire logs and $95,000 in cash was found by investigators. Police have not determined if the money was related to the motive or circumstances of the shooting.

Through dental records, authorities confirmed the identity of the body as Matthew Heflin.

"This was a targeted homicide, followed by suicide, involving two adult brothers," Morgan said.

According to the chief, police in Indiana searched Matthew Heflin's home and did not find a note or manifesto explaining a motive.

Mayor Lisa Gilmor also spoke at the briefing and had a message to the victim's family.

"To his wife, his children and every loved one grieving right now, Santa Clara mourns with you. A husband is gone, a father is gone, and no words from any of us can fill that absence," Gilmor said.

The mayor also attempted to reassure residents that the community remains safe.

"This was a targeted family related incident. The evidence is clear: There is no ongoing threat to our community," she went on to say.

Morgan said the incident remains under investigation.