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Fire, possible barricade situation in Santa Clara neighborhood prompts major police activity

By
Carlos E. Castañeda
Senior Editor, News & Social Media
Carlos E. Castañeda is a senior editor of news and social media for CBS Bay Area.
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Carlos E. Castañeda

/ CBS San Francisco

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Police and first responders descended on a Santa Clara neighborhood on Friday afternoon as an apparent barricade situation was unfolding that also involved a house fire.

Santa Clara police said the activity was happening on Enright Avenue between Homestead Road and Saratoga Avenue, just west of Scott Boulevard.

Police characterized the incident as an active crime scene that includes a structure fire. 

This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.

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