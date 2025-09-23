16-year-old driver killed in Santa Clara crash

A 16-year-old boy was identified as the driver killed in a collision in Santa Clara over the weekend, authorities said.

The crash happened on Sept. 20 at about 9:36 p.m. on Lawrence Expressway and Benton Street between El Camino Real and Homestead Road. The Santa Clara Police Department said responding officers arrived to find a male driver inside a Honda Accord that had struck a traffic signal pole at the intersection and two passengers outside of the vehicle.

Santa Clara Fire Department medics provided life-saving measures to the driver, but he died at the scene. He was later identified as Sunnyvale resident Isaiah Mendoza, a junior at Wilcox High School in Santa Clara. The two underage passengers sustained minor injuries, police said.

Officers determined that a Toyota Camry was also involved in the collision and located the driver at the scene. Police said the investigation revealed that both vehicles were headed north on Lawrence Expressway approaching Benton Street when the driver of the Honda made an unsafe turn and clipped the Toyota, causing the Honda driver to lose control and collide with the traffic pole.

The Honda appeared to be speeding at the time, police said, but the actual speed has not yet been determined. The driver of the Toyota, also a minor, remained at the scene and was cooperative with investigators, police said.

A spokesperson for the Santa Clara Unified School District said the district would provide wellness and counseling teams to support its students.

"Our hearts are shattered and we join Isaiah's family, friends, and community in their grief," said spokesperson Jennifer Dericco. "When devastating tragedies happen, such as Isaiah's loss, our district pulls in resources from across the district and partners with community agencies that specialize in grief for additional support for as long as needed."

Witnesses to the crash were asked to contact police traffic investigator Scott Wilson at 408-615-4764, or leave an anonymous message on the Police Department's tip line at (408) 615-4TIP (4847).