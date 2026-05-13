Victims identified in deadly Santa Clara shooting, house fire

Authorities in the South Bay have identified two people who died in a deadly shooting and suspicious fire that took place in a Santa Clara neighborhood last week.

In a statement to CBS News Bay Area on Wednesday, the Santa Clara County Office of the Medical Examiner identified the victims as 52-year-old Mark Heflin of Santa Clara and 49-year-old Matthew Heflin of Bloomington, Indiana. While both have the same last name, investigators did not say if they were related.

Around 12:30 p.m. Friday, officers were called to the 600 block of Enright Avenue, between Homestead Road and Saratoga Avenue after neighbors reported a shooting. When officers arrived, they found a victim on the front lawn of a home who was shot at least once.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

A short time later, a fire burned at a home on the same block. Neighbors told CBS News Bay Area that the home that burned was listed as a short-term rental.

The following day, authorities removed a body from the burned home.

In a statement Saturday night, police said, "SCPD Detectives have continued to investigate this case, using all available resources, and believe this was a targeted attack with no further threat to public safety."

No arrests have been made in the case.