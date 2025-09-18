Santa Clara DA launches $100K program for small businesses to battle retail theft

The Santa Clara County District Attorney's office on Wednesday announced a $100,000 program for small businesses to improve their security against organized retail theft.

District Attorney Jeff Rosen said his office has started a pilot program with the San Jose Police Department that would enable small businesses to link their security cameras to police for real-time monitoring. The program seeks to equip at least 200 businesses with the high-tech security systems.

Following an alarm or a 911 call, the technology would allow police to patch into cameras at a business to see crimes in progress and to aid officers in providing descriptions of suspects and their vehicles. Police will also use Flock cameras to track vehicles fleeing crime scenes.

"People doing business in Santa Clara County must know that we are business friendly – and business safe," Rosen said in a statement Wednesday.

In addition to improved security technology, the DA's office is also offering concrete planters to businesses to thwart thieves who ram vehicles into storefronts.

Rosen said the money comes from proceeds from his office's lawsuit against Google.

The district attorney said the latest efforts follow recent retail thefts, including a smash-and-grab earlier this month where thieves rammed a vehicle into a San Jose jewelry store and assaulted the 88-year-old owner of the business. After suffering a stroke and being hospitalized, the business owner was recovering at home from his injuries.

Rosen listed other efforts in battling organized retail theft, which include dedicating a prosecutor to exclusively focus on the crimes.

The DA's office is in the process of prosecuting what they described as a "prolific" gang that targeted Home Depot stores across Northern California. Prosecutors allege the gang had stolen $65,000 in merchandise and attempted to resell the goods at flea markets.

Four suspects pleaded no contest in the case, with two awaiting sentencing.

"We have created specialized units, made major arrests and we are prosecuting retail thieves to the fullest extent of the law," Rosen said. "Now it is time to do even more."