Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office recruits 8-year-old crimefighter for a day

by Rick Villaroman

SANTA CLARA -- A chance encounter with Santa Clara County sheriff's deputies led to the surprise of a lifetime for one little girl.

It was the case of the century, and 8-year-old Aubrey Silva is on the case. Despite wearing braces on her legs and suffering from a brain tumor, she's incredibly mobile. Seeing Aubrey play, it's hard to believe that just three years ago she was confined to a wheelchair undergoing several procedures at Stanford.

"She had surgery back in August of 2019, and a stroke shortly thereafter, which was the worst part of our journey," recalled Kathryn Silva, Aubrey's mother.

It was about then that Aubrey had a chance encounter with sheriff's deputies and a K9 unit. Aubrey didn't forget their meeting, and evidently, neither did the deputies.

"That's when we met Jeromy who works with the sheriff's department," Kathryn explained.

Their connection has continued and has brought some much-needed comfort to this ailing little girl, giving her a chance to be detective for a day.

"You're a detective, detectives are so strong and brave," Kathryn said, comforting Aubrey when the attention became overwhelming. With her undergoing surgery Friday, that comfort will go a long way. "It's not easy, it's not easy at all.

And neither is solving this case. But after catching her man, there was a twist. The 30th Academy Class of the Santa Clara Sheriff's Department all pitched in to make a little girl's wish come true.

"I'm going to Disneyland!" said Aubrey when

That's right, an all-expense paid trip to Disneyland. And an opportunity for recruits to be reminded why they signed up for this job. Recruit Grayson Suttle sums it up. "We're all walking around teary-eyed and we're reminded why we signed up to do this job."

For Kathryn, it meant a lot, and the same goes for Aubrey. "I'm glad people care about me."

Consider it a reward for a job well done. And an opportunity for a little girl to see her favorite Disney character Gianna. As only an 8-year-old can explain, "because at the end of the movie, she gets to kiss the frog and go to her happy place."

And where's Aubrey's happy place? "At my house... I like spending time with family."