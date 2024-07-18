Santa Clara County jail inmate dies by suicide in his cell

A man detained for suspected felonies died by suicide earlier this month at the Santa Clara County Main Jail Complex in San Jose, according to the Sheriff's Office.

In a statement Wednesday, the Sheriff's Office said that at 6:41 p.m. on July 5, deputies assigned to the Main Jail Complex found 24-year-old inmate Jose Herrera unresponsive in his assigned cell. Herrera was alone in his cell at the time.

Life-saving measures were immediately provided to him through CPR. Around 6:55 p.m., medical personnel arrived and transported Herrera to a hospital, deputies said.

Around 2:30 p.m. on July 10, Herrera was pronounced dead at the hospital.

"The Sheriff's Office followed standard protocol for an in-custody death by conducting a joint investigation among the Sheriff's Office, District Attorney's Office, and the Santa Clara County Medical Examiner-Coroner's Office," the law enforcement agency said.

According to the coroner, Herrera died due to hanging, with the manner of death being suicide.

The Sheriff's Office said he was arrested and booked into the Main Jail on July 5 on suspicion of robbery, possession of a loaded firearm, various other felonies, and several outstanding warrants.