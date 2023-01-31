Santa Clara County deputy injured while wrestling gun away from suspect

SAN JOSE -- A Santa Clara County sheriff's deputy was recovering from injuries suffered while he was wrestling a weapon away from a suspect.

The sheriff's department said 41-year-old Emmanuel Diaz Ramos was being held on charges that include attempted murder of a peace officer and resisting arrest related to the confrontation.

Investigators said the incident began at 8:00 a.m. Saturday. A deputy conducted a traffic enforcement stop in the area of Rutland Ave., at Parkmoor Ave. in San Jose.

During the traffic stop, the driver later identified as Ramos, fled on foot from the deputy. After a short chase, Ramos brandished a loaded semi-automatic firearm toward the deputy and stated "I'm going to shoot you".'

A struggle over the firearm ensued, and fortunately the deputy was able to regain physical control of Ramos' firearm.

Ramos immediately fled toward his vehicle and drove away at a high rate of speed.

The deputy was able to drive himself to a nearby hospital and was later released with minor injuries.

On Monday, detectives used multiple investigative leads and located Ramos at the Pruneyard Shopping Center in Campbell where he was arrested.

"I am very grateful our deputy was able to defend himself against this vicious attack so he could return home to his family that evening," said Santa Clara County Sheriff Robert Jonsen . "This is the grim reality of the dangers our deputies face when putting on the badge every day in order to protect and serve the community in Santa Clara County."