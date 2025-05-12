Santa Clara County health officials sound alarm over deadly opioid carfentanil

Health officials are sounding the alarm over what they're calling a new threat after Santa Clara County recently confirmed its first carfentanil overdose death.

There's a thick stack of papers that sits on a shelf directly across from Dr. Michelle Jorden's desk. The Santa Clara County's Chief Medical Examiner flips through the toxicology reports, each sheet representing a drug overdose death.

"I can constantly survey what our patients are dying from," said Dr. Jorden.

The Medical Examiner's Office confirmed late last month the first overdose death due to carfentanil, a synthetic opioid about 10,000 times stronger than morphine and 100 times stronger than fentanyl.

"The reason why this death is so important to report is because we have a very high suspicion that the fake pills we observed on scene were laced with Carfentanil," said Dr. Jorden.

Authorities found fake oxycodone pills at the scene where a 39-year-old male was found dead.

They say counterfeit M30 pills, or any other pill purchased on the streets, could be laced with carfentanil.

"When you buy a pill off the street, you have absolutely no idea what's in that pill," said Dr. Jorden.

Dr. Sarah Rudman is Santa Clara County's Public Health Director. Officials are pushing a more aggressive campaign, highlighting this latest public health threat.

"Some of the things that this coalition is working on include education about the new threat of carfentanil, to health care providers, community organizations and to our harm reduction clients who may be at risk of accidental Carfentanil exposure," said Dr. Rudman.

To mitigate the harms, the Santa Clara County Opioid Overdose Prevention Project offers various avenues of support.

It provides overdose-reversing medication Naloxone, drug test strips, and help getting into treatment.

"We've handed out flyers, held trainings for health care providers, and worked directly with our clients who come to us in the field for a wide range of services to make sure they're hearing from a trusted source exactly what they need to know about this new risk," said Dr. Rudman.

Health officials say minimal exposure to carfentanil, including skin contact or inhalation of airborne powder, can result in death.

"It is a constant reminder that we have to continue every day to monitor for any type of new drugs that are emerging," said Dr. Jorden.

It's a reminder and a warning of a deadly drug that's already here, and its potential impact.

The Santa Clara County Opioid Overdose Prevention Project now offers free naloxone by mail to anyone 18 or older to anyone who lives in Santa Clara County.