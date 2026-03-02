Watch CBS News
Local News

130 Santa Clara condo complex residents evacuated after structural issues found

By
Tim Fang
Digital News Producer, CBS Bay Area
Tim Fang is a digital producer at CBS Bay Area. A Bay Area native, Tim has been a part of the CBS Bay Area newsroom for more than two decades and joined the digital staff in 2006.
Read Full Bio
Tim Fang

/ CBS San Francisco

Add CBS News on Google

More than 100 residents of a condominium complex in Santa Clara remain evacuated after structural issues were found in the building over the weekend.

According to city officials, firefighters were called to the Villa Bella complex at 1850 El Camino Real around 6:45 p.m. Saturday following reports of displaced concrete. The fire department evacuated about 60 people from the building, which has 56 units.

Meanwhile, residents of 10 homes on Clay Street behind the complex were also asked to evacuate, amid concerns that their homes were in a potential collapse zone. A stretch of El Camino Real between Scott Boulevard and Pierce Street were also closed.

The city opened the Community Recreation Center on Kiely Boulevard as a shelter, but the majority of evacuees made their own arrangements, according to officials.

On Sunday, an assessment was performed by structural engineers from the developer, city engineers and the condo's HOA. The assessment determined that the building was not in danger of imminent collapse and residents on Clay Street were told their homes were safe to occupy.

Engineers determined that the north side of the building appears to need shoring before the complex's nearly 130 residents can return but are also assessing if the unaffected portion of the building can be re-occupied.

Officials did not provide an estimate on when evacuated residents would be able to re-occupy their homes.

El Camino Real has been reopened through the area.

In a statement, the city said is in touch with the developer, who will be responsible for construction and repairs. They have also met with the HOA and residents to update them with next steps.

Firefighters are also working with residents to retrieve pets, medication and essential items from the building. The city urged evacuees to contact their insurance companies for additional assistance.

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue