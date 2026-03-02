130 Santa Clara condo complex residents evacuated after structural issues found

More than 100 residents of a condominium complex in Santa Clara remain evacuated after structural issues were found in the building over the weekend.

According to city officials, firefighters were called to the Villa Bella complex at 1850 El Camino Real around 6:45 p.m. Saturday following reports of displaced concrete. The fire department evacuated about 60 people from the building, which has 56 units.

Meanwhile, residents of 10 homes on Clay Street behind the complex were also asked to evacuate, amid concerns that their homes were in a potential collapse zone. A stretch of El Camino Real between Scott Boulevard and Pierce Street were also closed.

The city opened the Community Recreation Center on Kiely Boulevard as a shelter, but the majority of evacuees made their own arrangements, according to officials.

On Sunday, an assessment was performed by structural engineers from the developer, city engineers and the condo's HOA. The assessment determined that the building was not in danger of imminent collapse and residents on Clay Street were told their homes were safe to occupy.

Engineers determined that the north side of the building appears to need shoring before the complex's nearly 130 residents can return but are also assessing if the unaffected portion of the building can be re-occupied.

Officials did not provide an estimate on when evacuated residents would be able to re-occupy their homes.

El Camino Real has been reopened through the area.

In a statement, the city said is in touch with the developer, who will be responsible for construction and repairs. They have also met with the HOA and residents to update them with next steps.

Firefighters are also working with residents to retrieve pets, medication and essential items from the building. The city urged evacuees to contact their insurance companies for additional assistance.