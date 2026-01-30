Magnitude 3.4, 2.9 earthquakes strike near San Ramon

Two minor earthquakes struck the San Ramon area on Friday morning, officials said.

The U.S. Geological Survey said a magnitude 3.4 struck about 2 miles southeast of the community at 10:33 a.m. Less than a minute later, a magnitude 2.9 struck the same area.

According to reports by visitors to the USGS website, the first earthquake was felt primarily in the East Bay, with reports from as far away as the Peninsula, San Francisco and the Santa Cruz Mountains. Meanwhile, the second earthquake was felt primarily near the epicenter.

Map of magnitude 3.4 earthquake that struck on Jan. 30, 2026. CBS

Since November, the San Ramon area has seen multiple swarms of small earthquakes. A USGS scientist told CBS News Bay Area late last year that earthquake swarms are a fairly regular occurrence.

"We've seen them historically,1970, 1976, 1990, 2002, 2003, 2015, 2018, and now, we had a small swarm in November and another swarm now," said Dr. Annemarie Baltay, geophysicist and seismologist with the agency.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries from Friday's earthquakes.