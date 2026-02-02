Earthquake swarm centered near San Ramon shakes Bay Area

A swarm of earthquakes are shaking the East Bay on Monday morning.

The earthquakes are all centered in the San Ramon area, with the first one – registering a 3.9-magnitude, according to the USGS – hitting just before 6:30 a.m.

More than a half-dozen earthquakes have struck that same general area over the past half hour, all registering between 4.3 to 2.5 magnitudes.

Notable quake, preliminary info: M 3.9 - 4 km SE of San Ramon, CA https://t.co/dB9adLJpHj — USGS Earthquakes (@USGS_Quakes) February 2, 2026

According to the shake map, the quakes could be felt across the Bay Area and into the Central Valley.

No damage has been reported at this time, but BART trains are running at reduced speeds as the agency works to complete track safety inspections.