3.1 magnitude earthquake strikes San Ramon; latest of series of quakes

Another minor earthquake struck San Ramon on Wednesday morning, the latest in a series of small quakes in the area, authorities said.

The 3.1-magnitude earthquake struck at 11:36 a.m. in the area between Alcosta Boulevard and Interstate Highway 680, near California High School, according to data from the U.S. Geological Survey.

Location of 3.1 earthquake in San Ramon, Dec. 24, 2025. USGS/KPIX

There have been multiple earthquakes in the San Ramon area registering 4.0 or lower magnitudes since early last month in the area near the Contra Costa and Alameda county lines.

The quakes are produced by the Calaveras Fault, where the last earthquake higher than 4.0 was in October 2007, a 5.4-magnitude quake near San Jose, according to the USGS.

There were no reports of any damage or injuries from the latest San Ramon earthquake.