San Rafael PD arrest 2 for alleged involvement in 14-person fight

SAN RAFAEL — San Rafael police said officers arrested two people who were part of a fight involving a large group on Friday night.

Police identified the suspects as San Rafael residents Joselito Miguel Vasquez, 33, and Selvin Alvarado Vasquez, 21.

Police said the group had originally been drinking when the night began, but an argument led to a fight around 10:40 p.m. on Winward Way.

Witnesses told investigators that a group of people had said they were involved with a gang during the argument, according to police. They also told officers the group had been throwing beer bottles at each other.

There were allegedly two fights that broke out after the argument.

Police said Selvin Vasquez fought one person, but he then began attacking the person Joselito Vasquez was fighting.

According to police, Joselito Vasquez is suspected of using a large knife sheath to strike the victim's face, and Selvin Vasquez is suspected of kicking a victim multiple times in the face and stomach.

The person struck in the face with knife sheath was taken to the hospital to receive treatment for a facial laceration; the person who was kicked didn't require any further medical attention than what they received at the scene.

Joselito Vasquez was arrested on suspicion of felony assault with a knife, and Selvin Vasquez was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor assault and battery.

Both were booked into the Marin County Jail.

Investigators will be looking into whether any other people should be charged or arrested for participating in the, at least, 14-person fight. They are also investigating whether some of the people involved in the fight are involved with a gang.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 415-485-3000.