Woman arrested in deadly stabbing at San Rafael homeless encampment

A homeless woman in Marin County has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a deadly stabbing at an encampment over the weekend.

According to the San Rafael Police Department, officers were called to an encampment on Anderson Drive around 6:15 p.m. Saturday following reports of a woman who had been stabbed. Officers located a 28-year-old woman suffering from apparent stab wounds.

Emergency personnel pronounced the woman dead at the scene. The victim's name has not been released.

In an update Monday morning, police said the suspect was located by officers around 6 p.m. Sunday, a few blocks from where the stabbing took place. The suspect has been identified as 31-year-old Leslieli Violani Ilolahia.

According to police, Ilolahia admitted to stabbing the victim during an interview with investigators.

Investigators also served a search warrant for Ilolahia's living area, also located in the Anderson Drive encampment. During the search, police said they located evidence connecting the suspect to the stabbing.

Ilolahia was booked into the Marin County Jail on suspicion of homicide. Jail record shows she is being held without bail as of Monday morning.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact San Rafael police at 415-485-3000.