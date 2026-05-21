San Rafael High School teacher accused of sexual misconduct involving minor

A high school teacher in Marin County was arrested and suspended from his job over alleged sexual misconduct involving a minor, police said.

According to San Rafael police, detectives arrested 35-year-old Kevin Eric Allen of San Rafael at his home on Wednesday. Allen is a drama teacher at San Rafael High School, according to the school's website.

Police arrested Allen following an investigation that began on April 14, after school administrators learned of a possible illegal and inappropriate relationship between a teacher and a minor.

After an investigation identified Allen, school administrators suspended the teacher and began a parallel investigation in cooperation with police. Detectives obtained statements from the victim and witnesses along with executing search warrants to review communications from the victim and Allen.

"Based on the facts and evidence gathered during the investigation, detectives determined that an illegal and inappropriate relationship had occurred," police said in a statement.

Allen was booked into the Marin County Jail on suspicion of arranging to meet a minor for sexual intent, annoying or molesting a minor and violating probation. Jail records show he remains in custody on $50,000 bail.

Police said assistance and resources are being offered to the victim and their family.

"These allegations are deeply disturbing. We hold all employees to the highest standards of conduct in the best interest of students," San Rafael City Schools Superintendent Carmen Ghysels said in a letter to the school community. "SRCS takes each and every reported act of misconduct very seriously and is committed to thoroughly investigating concerns and taking appropriate action when warranted."

Ghysels said counselors are available to support students or staff who may need assistance.