Driver sought after pedestrian killed in hit-and-run in San Rafael

San Rafael police are looking for a hit-and-run driver who allegedly killed a pedestrian Friday night.

At approximately 10:36 p.m. officers responded to reports of a person lying in the roadway near Redwood Highway and Marin Center Drive.

Officers found a man with severe injuries consistent with being struck by a vehicle and attempted life-saving measures until San Rafael firefighters arrived.

The victim, a 46-year-old Greenbrae man, was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities are withholding the victim's name pending notification of next of kin.

Anyone who saw the collision or has information about the driver can contact police at (415) 485-3000 and ask for Detective McCarthy.