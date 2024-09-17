San Rafael Dumpster fire spreads, damages multiple vehicles early Tuesday

San Rafael fire crews quickly doused a Dumpster fire that spread to vehicles parked at two businesses early Tuesday morning, authorities said.

Crews were called to Water Components & Building Supply Inc. at 44 Simms St. a little before 12:30 a.m.

San Rafael police posted video of the fire when officers arrived at the scene on social media.

SRPD ASSISTS SRFD DURING LATE NIGHT FIRE:



Just after midnight, several 9-1-1 calls were received reporting a fire in the area of Bellam Boulevard and Andersen Drive.@SRFD and SRPD responded and found a large dumpster on fire. The fire was threatening a building and several… pic.twitter.com/QK8VnWXgUW — San Rafael Police Department (@SanRafaelPolice) September 17, 2024

Once on the scene, firefighters found the blaze burning in a Dumpster had spread along the back fence of the business and onto the Spotless Car Wash property at 20 Bellam Blvd., according to San Rafael fire officials.

The fire was mostly burning through some straw wattle, used to slow water flows and minimize erosion during construction, and a stack of PVC pipe.

It also damaged two delivery vehicles in the Water Components & Building Supply storage yard, a Jeep Gladiator in the car wash parking lot and a pair of car wash vacuum cleaner units, according to fire officials.

The fire was under control within about 15 minutes and no structures were damaged or injuries reported.

The cause is still under investigation.