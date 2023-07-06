Parolee arrested in shooting, fight in downtown San Rafael

SAN RAFAEL – Police in San Rafael arrested a man on parole last week following an altercation and shooting in the city's downtown last month.

On June 24 around 3 p.m., police were called to the area of Fourth Street and "D" street on reports of a fight in the area. Arriving officers checked the area, but a fight was not seen.

A few minutes later, an eyewitness to the fight flagged down an officer, who said that the suspect had a gun and fired it at a victim. A spent casing and a bullet were found by the officer.

Soon after, another victim approached officers with a cellphone photo of the suspect. The victim told police that the suspect pointed a gun at him, demanded his phone and threatened to kill him.

The victim then tried to flee from the suspect. As the victim followed, police said a second person approached the suspect and an altercation took place.

Police said the suspect then pulled out a gun and fired at the second victim, before fleeing the scene. The potential shooting victim has not been located.

During the investigation, an officer identified the suspect as 31-year-old Marco Antonio Gramajo and knew he was on parole.

On June 29, parole agents with the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation arrested Gramajo at his home. Police said an unserialized firearm, also known as a "ghost gun" was found during a search of his residence.

Gramajo has been booked into the Marin County Jail on multiple charges, including felony attempted robbery, felony assault with a firearm, felony criminal threats and misdemeanor resisting a police officer. He also faces multiple weapons charges including being a felon in possession of a firearm, willful discharge of a firearm with gross negligence and carrying a loaded and unregistered firearm in public.

Jail records show Gramajo is being withheld without bail.