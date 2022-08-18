Search underway for attempted sexual assault suspect in San Rafael Park

SAN RAFAEL – Police in San Rafael are searching the south side of San Rafael Hill Thursday afternoon for a man suspected in an attempted sexual assault.

Around 3:25 p.m., police said they are searching for the suspect near the area of Robert Dollar Drive and the Boyd Park Open Space. The suspect was last seen north of the San Rafael Elks Lodge, in the open space.

A perimeter has been set up in the area. Police said a search team has been deployed, along with a California Highway Patrol helicopter.

Details about the attempted assault were not immediately available.

The suspect is known to police and is described as a male about 35 years old, standing 6'1" tall, weighing about 177 pounds, with blonde hair and green eyes. He was last seen wearing a black tank top and blue jeans.

Police urge the public to avoid the open space, along with the Elks Lodge and the Falkirk Cultural Center.

The suspect is not believed to be armed, but should be considered dangerous, police said. Anyone who may observe the suspect is asked to call 911.