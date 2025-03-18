San Pablo police say scammer demanding money from immigrants, threatens deportation

San Pablo police say someone is calling people, claiming to be an immigration official and demanding personal information or payment.

Police also said scammers are sending packages intended to fool people with what seems to be an official document.

Police reminded people that real immigration officials will never ask for payments or threaten immediate action over the phone.

They also want people to never share personal details with unknown callers or messages. Anyone who receives suspicious communication should not engage and should report it to police instead.

Anyone who receives a call or package and is unsure about its legitimacy can call San Pablo police at (510) 724-1111.