AG Rob Bonta warns Californians of fake ICE agents, scams targeting immigrants

California Attorney General Rob Bonta issued a warning Tuesday following reports of people impersonating Immigrations and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents along with other scams targeting immigrants.

In a statement, Bonta said they have received reports of people seeking to "take advantage of the fear and uncertainty" in the wake of the Trump administration's immigration policies.

"Let me be clear: If you seek to scam or otherwise take advantage of California's immigrant communities, you will be held accountable," the Attorney General said.

Bonta reiterated that impersonating a federal officer is a crime under federal law and impersonating a police officer is a misdemeanor under California law.

The Attorney General's office offered several tips to avoid immigration scams:

• Ask for identification. Immigration authorities should carry identifying badges and credentials.

• Do not give money or personal information to anyone who calls, texts, or emails you claiming that there is a problem with your immigration matter. Immigration officers will not ask for money or financial information. Immigration officers will not typically call to warn immigrants that they are going to be detained or arrested.

• Do not sign anything until you understand what you are signing. Do not agree to anything that is not put in writing and in a language you understand.

• Do not hire an immigration consultant or a notary. Only lawyers, accredited representatives, and recognized organizations can give you legal advice or represent you in immigration court. Immigration consultants - who may call themselves immigration experts, notarios, notaries public, or paralegals - cannot do so.

• Do not sign an immigration form that includes incorrect information or blanks. Before you sign any immigration forms, be sure that the forms are fully and accurately filled out. Don't let anyone convince you to lie on a form or sign a blank form.

• Beware of ".com" or ".net" websites. Information on these websites may be untrustworthy. Instead, access information from ".gov" websites. These are government affiliated.

• Go to a legitimate legal aid organization for free legal help. Many nonprofit organizations provide free immigration help to low-income individuals, such as those found through the resources below. To find a legal aid organization near you, go to lawhelpca.org.

A full list of immigration resources, which includes guidance in multiple languages, can be found on the California Attorney General's website.

"My office will continue to ensure our laws are fully enforced and the rights of California's immigrants are respected and protected. I encourage anyone who is the witness to or victim of an immigration scam to report it," the attorney general went on to say.

Anyone who may have been the victim of an immigration scam or who may have information about an individual impersonating an ICE officer should report to local law enforcement. Anyone who may believe their rights have been violated can report to the California Department of Justice or the California Civil Rights Department.