San Pablo homicide suspect arrested in Mexico after nearly a year on the run, police say

A homicide suspect accused of a deadly shooting in San Pablo has been arrested after nearly a year on the run, officials said.

San Pablo police announced Thursday that Juan Vargas, a 26-year-old San Pablo resident, was located and taken into custody in Mexico on January 11 following more than nine months of investigation. Authorities say Vargas had eluded capture while detectives worked across multiple jurisdictions to track him down.

After his arrest, Vargas was extradited to the United States and booked into the Martinez Detention Facility in Contra Costa County on January 13 on a Ramey arrest warrant for first-degree murder, police said.

One day later, the Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office filed formal felony charges against Vargas, including murder and attempted murder, with firearm and criminal street gang enhancements.

Police say Vargas is believed to be responsible for a violent homicide that happened on March 29, 2025. Officers were informed by a witness that day that a man had been shot around 1:30 a.m. Everyone involved in the incident had left the scene before law enforcement arrived.

Investigators later learned that the victim, identified as 26-year-old Richmond resident Emmanuel Rodriguez Flores, was taken to an area hospital by acquaintances and died from his injuries.

San Pablo police said Vargas remains in custody without bail.

San Pablo police credited a coordinated effort among several agencies for Vargas' arrest and extradition, including Mexican law enforcement authorities, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, the U.S. Marshals Service, and the Los Angeles Police Department.